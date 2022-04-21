Contests
Fairview homicide victim identified as 19-year-old

19-year-old homicide victim identified
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police released the name of a 19-year-old man killed in a double shooting in Fairview Wednesday night.

Wilmer Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after gunshots rang out at the corner of Halstead and Eliza streets about 5:44 p.m., according to homicide investigators.

The other shooting victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He was shot in the leg and is expected to recover, police said.

No arrests were made and suspect information was not released.

Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call them at 513-352-3542.

