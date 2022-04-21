Fairview homicide victim identified as 19-year-old

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police released the name of a 19-year-old man killed in a double shooting in Fairview Wednesday night.

Wilmer Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after gunshots rang out at the corner of Halstead and Eliza streets about 5:44 p.m., according to homicide investigators.

The other shooting victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He was shot in the leg and is expected to recover, police said.

Cincinnati police just released new details in double shooting that killed this man, 19-year-old Wilmer Diaz, and wounded another person pic.twitter.com/YOsF8F20ZX — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) April 21, 2022

No arrests were made and suspect information was not released.

Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call them at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.