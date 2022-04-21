Ex-Warren County superintendent sentenced for theft, tampering charges

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - The former Springboro Schools superintendent who pleaded guilty to various theft and ethics-related offenses will not serve any jail time, a judge announced Thursday.

Daniel Schroer, 53, previously pleaded guilty to tampering with records, theft in office, filing a false disclosure statement and representation by a public employee or official.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to three years of probation for his crimes.

Schroer told Judge Donald Oda that he was sorry for what he did. He pointed to the two leadership academies that were conducted at Springboro while he was superintendent and how he helped get a school levy passed in 2017.

Judge Oda says all the good Schroer did is gone now.

“Those are not the kind of things people are going to remember you for anymore,” Judge Oda said. “That’s unfortunate. They’re not going to say, ‘Oh, Dan Schroer, he was a good superintendent. He helped my kid out.’ You’re going to be, ‘Oh, you’re that guy that stole money from the school district.’”

Schroer told FOX19 NOW after the sentencing he will work to make everything right in the future.

“I accept full responsibility. I apologize for my actions to everyone, the Springboro School District, the Springboro community,” Schroer said. “I will correct all actions for the future. I just. . . I can’t thank my friends and family enough. So many people, so many calls, so many people here today for me, and I look forward to making everything right.”

According to FornsWarren County Prosecutor David Fornshell, in the fall of 2019, the independent public accounting firm for Springboro Community City Schools notified the Ohio Auditor of State of inconsistencies relating to Schroer’s use of sick leave, vacation days, and mileage reimbursements.

In October of 2019, the state auditor opened a preliminary investigation and determined that on 16 separate occasions, Schroer falsified school records to obtain reimbursement for travel not taken for school purposes.

Fornshell said investigators obtained cell phone tower data, credit card and ATM records, and other evidence that showed Schroer falsified reimbursement logs and obtained $1,291.66 from the district for travel that either “did not occur at all, or did not occur for school purposes.”

According to Ohio Ethics Commission investigators, while superintendent of the district, Schroer solicited and received personal loans totaling $4,500 from three employees of the district who were Schroer’s subordinates

Fornshell said Schroer also solicited and received personal loans totaling $3,500 from the principals of Helping Others Prepare for Excellence (HOPE), Strategos Group, and CF Educational Solutions, three vendors who were doing or seeking to do business with the district.

In 2017, Strategos Group received $21,000 from the district for consulting services. During the 2018-19 school year, HOPE received $5,300. From Feb. 2018 through June 2019, CF Educational Solutions received $34,485 from the district “for services rendered,” according to Fornshell.

Investigators also found that Schroer solicited and received $6,800 in cash from Dave Stuckey and Charles Anderson, who were and continue to be, members of the district’s board of education, according to Fornshell.

“This case is not about simple errors in judgment or not understanding conflicts of interest. Schroer repeatedly lied when he submitted fraudulent mileage reimbursement forms for trips that he knew he never took,” said Fornshell.

