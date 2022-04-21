Grandson indicted on murder charge following grandmother’s slaying

MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County Grand Jury indicted a man on murder, felonious assault and more charges in connection with the death of his grandmother.

Stephen Danbury was also indicted on charges of aggravated murder and tampering with evidence, according to court documents.

The charges stem from the killing of 75-year-old Mary Danbury.

On Dec. 22, 2021, Mary did not show up for work at Kroger, Milford police said at the time.

Her coworkers called police to have officers check on her.

Officers went to Mary’s home on Seminole Trail around 8:30 a.m. and found Mary deceased, according to Milford police.

Stephen Danbury (Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

Stephen was the one who answered the door, according to prosecutors, “saying that his grandma is in the home [and is] not doing well. She’s laying on the floor dead at this point. He comes out of the house with shoes that he put on covered in blood.”

Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said a blood-covered knife and baseball bat were found at the scene.

“He [Stephen] was known to have violent outbursts and be unstable and a potential danger to himself and others,” said Eugene Danbury, Mary’s son. “Unfortunately, there was just no assistance we could get for him, and undoubtedly it ended up costing [my mother] her life.”

Kroger coworkers and customers described Mary as a bright light who was always kind and smiling.

