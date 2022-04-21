Greater Cincinnati Water Works to resume service shutoffs in May

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) will begin shutoffs on May 2 for customers with delinquent accounts.

GCWW will also tack on late fees for past due balances on May 2.

Thousands of customers are currently eligible for a shutoff, GCWW said Thursday.

The department did not shut off water or issue late fees since March of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GCWW said payment programs are available in addition to assistance that could credit total past due amounts.

To help customers struggling to pay past due bills, GCWW implemented a new payment plan and bill assistance program to reduce or eliminate delinquent balances.

Once utility shutoffs resume, customers who have enrolled and continue to use the programs available will be removed from the shutoff list.

“We want as many customers as possible to set up payment plans and seek assistance through all available programs,” said GCWW Executive Director Cathy Bailey. “While we are returning to water shutoffs and late fees, we want all customers to know their bills do not need to leave them in a bind. Help is available.”

Residents facing shutoffs or delinquent accounts should visit GCWW’s website to establish a payment plan through the Promise Pay Program.

To apply for payment assistance, click here or here. Residents can also call 513-591-7700.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.