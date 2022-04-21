Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Greater Cincinnati Water Works to resume service shutoffs in May

Tap water
Tap water(Max Pixel)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) will begin shutoffs on May 2 for customers with delinquent accounts.

GCWW will also tack on late fees for past due balances on May 2.

Thousands of customers are currently eligible for a shutoff, GCWW said Thursday.

The department did not shut off water or issue late fees since March of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GCWW said payment programs are available in addition to assistance that could credit total past due amounts.

To help customers struggling to pay past due bills, GCWW implemented a new payment plan and bill assistance program to reduce or eliminate delinquent balances.

Once utility shutoffs resume, customers who have enrolled and continue to use the programs available will be removed from the shutoff list.

“We want as many customers as possible to set up payment plans and seek assistance through all available programs,” said GCWW Executive Director Cathy Bailey. “While we are returning to water shutoffs and late fees, we want all customers to know their bills do not need to leave them in a bind. Help is available.”

Residents facing shutoffs or delinquent accounts should visit GCWW’s website to establish a payment plan through the Promise Pay Program.

To apply for payment assistance, click here or here. Residents can also call 513-591-7700.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group managed to steal “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said.
Masked suspects get away with $140K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre
The settlement agreement resolves proceedings related to Duke Energy Ohio’s 2013-2019 expenses...
Duke Energy Ohio customers to receive $133 credit after settlement
Kings Island’s Vortex, which closed permanently in November 2021.
Plaintiffs land key victory in suit against Kings Island owner over 2020 season passes
Crash closes I-71 North in Mason.
I-71 North reopens after crash in Mason
Ashley Snapp, 34, is accused of bringing her juvenile daughter along to watch two teen girls...
Mom accused of engaging in ‘riot’ that led to quadruple shooting; sister disputes claim

Latest News

Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Kaiden Coran and Khadejha Coran
Ohio Amber Alert issued for abducted 7-year-old Springfield boy
CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died:’ Video shows fight between girls in CPS bathroom
Over 10,000 people saw Lauren Hill make her first ever collegiate lay up on Nov. 2 (Photo:...
Ribbon cut on Lauren Hill Memorial Park
Dayton, Ky. prohibits use of water pellet guns in public spaces
NKY city bans popular water pellet guns in public spaces