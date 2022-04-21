Missing College Hill woman found, police say

UPDATE 5:39 a.m. Thursday: Cincinnati police found Sandra Alexander walking in the 5400 block of Hamilton Avenue at about 5:13 a.m. and returned her to her family, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

Earlier Story:

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police issued a critical missing alert early Thursday for a 62-year-old missing College Hill woman whose family says suffers from sudden memory loss and hallucinations.

Sandra Alexander walked off from a residence in the 1400 block of Hillcrest Avenue in College Hill at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

A relative who reported her missing told police she is unable to care for herself and is concerned for her safety, police records show.

She is described as 5′7″ and 108 pounds with black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and black checkered print jacket, black or blue jeans and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call Cincinnati Police Dispatch at 911 or 513-765-1212. You also can submit online at TIP411.com.

