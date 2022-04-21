Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Missing College Hill woman found, police say

Sandra Alexander
Sandra Alexander(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 5:39 a.m. Thursday: Cincinnati police found Sandra Alexander walking in the 5400 block of Hamilton Avenue at about 5:13 a.m. and returned her to her family, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

Earlier Story:

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police issued a critical missing alert early Thursday for a 62-year-old missing College Hill woman whose family says suffers from sudden memory loss and hallucinations.

Sandra Alexander walked off from a residence in the 1400 block of Hillcrest Avenue in College Hill at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

A relative who reported her missing told police she is unable to care for herself and is concerned for her safety, police records show.

She is described as 5′7″ and 108 pounds with black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and black checkered print jacket, black or blue jeans and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call Cincinnati Police Dispatch at 911 or 513-765-1212. You also can submit online at TIP411.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group managed to steal “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said.
Masked suspects get away with $140K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre
The settlement agreement resolves proceedings related to Duke Energy Ohio’s 2013-2019 expenses...
Duke Energy Ohio customers to receive $133 credit after settlement
Kings Island’s Vortex, which closed permanently in November 2021.
Plaintiffs land key victory in suit against Kings Island owner over 2020 season passes
Crash closes I-71 North in Mason.
I-71 North reopens after crash in Mason
Ashley Snapp, 34, is accused of bringing her juvenile daughter along to watch two teen girls...
Mom accused of engaging in ‘riot’ that led to quadruple shooting; sister disputes claim

Latest News

Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Kaiden Coran and Khadejha Coran
Ohio Amber Alert issued for abducted 7-year-old Springfield boy
CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died:’ Video shows fight between girls in CPS bathroom
Over 10,000 people saw Lauren Hill make her first ever collegiate lay up on Nov. 2 (Photo:...
Ribbon cut on Lauren Hill Memorial Park
Dayton, Ky. prohibits use of water pellet guns in public spaces
NKY city bans popular water pellet guns in public spaces