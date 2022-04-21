Mom accused of engaging in ‘riot’ that led to quadruple shooting; sister disputes claim

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Rioting and endangering the welfare of a minor charges have now been filed against a mother in connection with the April 4 quadruple shooting in Covington.

Ashley Snapp, 34, is accused of bringing her juvenile daughter to the area of 17th Street and Russell Street “with the intent for her daughter to fight another juvenile,” the arrest warrant explains.

Eventually, the crowd that gathered to watch the fight became “disorderly” and “violent,” the document claims.

What unfolded was a “mini-riot,” Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders described.

Snapp jumped into the altercation and joined in the fighting, pulling a woman’s hair and dragging her to the ground, according to the warrant.

Not only did Snapp bring her daughter to the fight, but she also brought her 7-year-old son, the warrant states. Snapp’s son was one of the three juveniles shot during the “riot,” the warrant explains.

An 11-year-old was shot and was expected to be ok when Covington police gave their last update a few weeks ago.

A 14-year-old girl was shot multiple times and remained in the hospital as of April 7.

Two shooting suspects have been arrested.

Thomas Brown, 41, faces charges of assault, rioting and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to court documents. Brown was also shot and released from the hospital after a few days.

Taquan Estes, 17, is facing assault, possession of a handgun by a minor and riot charges, Covington police announced previously.

Theresa McMeans is Snapp’s sister. She says her niece was getting jumped before people started recording the fight and that’s why Snapp got involved.

“It’s not right, because she’s a victim,” McMeans said of Snapp, “just like my niece and nephew is. She’s a victim just like everyone else.

McMeans said her sister is a good person who doesn’t deserve to be in jail. She says Snapp thought they were only going to talk with another parent about prior instances of bullying, not to fight.

“She reported it to the police,” McMeans said. “She has reported it to the school.”

Of the accusations in the warrant that say Snapp dragged a woman to the ground by her hair, McMeans offered, “What was she supposed to do? Stand there and let her daughter get jumped by 12 people?”

McMeans claims Snapp told her 7-year-old son to stay home with the babysitter but he snuck out and ran to the scene by himself.

“She did not bring him,” she said. “He ran up there on his own.”

