NKY school districts mourning loss of veteran educator

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - School districts in Boone and Kenton counties are mourning the loss of a veteran educator.

Julie Whitis served the last three years as co-principal of Ignite Institute, the first high school in Kentucky to specialize in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).

She served as the principal of the Kenton County Academies of Innovation and Technology for a year and the assistant principal prior to that.

She also taught science at Simon Kenton High School for 11 years.

“It is with great sadness that I share the tragic news of the death of Dr. Julie Whitis, co-principal of Ignite Institute,” Kenton County Schools Superintendent Henry Webb said in a statement.

“Dr. Whitis will be greatly missed. Please keep Dr. Whitis’ family in your thoughts and prayers. Please be respectful of students and staff as they come to terms with the loss of their co-principal, colleague and mentor.”

A crisis team was at Ignite earlier this week, on Monday, to help staff and students cope, according to Jess Dykes, a district spokeswoman.

The superintendent’s statement described Whitis’ death as a “sudden loss.”

Dykes said Thursday the district had no information to provide on when she died or the cause.

Services have not been announced.

