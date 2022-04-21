Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

NKY school districts mourning loss of veteran educator

Dr. Julie Whitis
Dr. Julie Whitis(Boone County Schools)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - School districts in Boone and Kenton counties are mourning the loss of a veteran educator.

Julie Whitis served the last three years as co-principal of Ignite Institute, the first high school in Kentucky to specialize in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).

She served as the principal of the Kenton County Academies of Innovation and Technology for a year and the assistant principal prior to that.

She also taught science at Simon Kenton High School for 11 years.

“It is with great sadness that I share the tragic news of the death of Dr. Julie Whitis, co-principal of Ignite Institute,” Kenton County Schools Superintendent Henry Webb said in a statement.

“Dr. Whitis will be greatly missed. Please keep Dr. Whitis’ family in your thoughts and prayers. Please be respectful of students and staff as they come to terms with the loss of their co-principal, colleague and mentor.”

A crisis team was at Ignite earlier this week, on Monday, to help staff and students cope, according to Jess Dykes, a district spokeswoman.

The superintendent’s statement described Whitis’ death as a “sudden loss.”

Dykes said Thursday the district had no information to provide on when she died or the cause.

Services have not been announced.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group managed to steal “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said.
Masked suspects get away with $140K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre
The settlement agreement resolves proceedings related to Duke Energy Ohio’s 2013-2019 expenses...
Duke Energy Ohio customers to receive $133 credit after settlement
Kings Island’s Vortex, which closed permanently in November 2021.
Plaintiffs land key victory in suit against Kings Island owner over 2020 season passes
Crash closes I-71 North in Mason.
I-71 North reopens after crash in Mason
Ashley Snapp, 34, is accused of bringing her juvenile daughter along to watch two teen girls...
Mom accused of engaging in ‘riot’ that led to quadruple shooting; sister disputes claim

Latest News

Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Kaiden Coran and Khadejha Coran
Ohio Amber Alert issued for abducted 7-year-old Springfield boy
CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died:’ Video shows fight between girls in CPS bathroom
Over 10,000 people saw Lauren Hill make her first ever collegiate lay up on Nov. 2 (Photo:...
Ribbon cut on Lauren Hill Memorial Park
Dayton, Ky. prohibits use of water pellet guns in public spaces
NKY city bans popular water pellet guns in public spaces