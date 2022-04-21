Contests
Reds’ rookie phenom pleads for fan support amid historic losing streak

‘We need your support, it means more than you know!’
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers during a spring training game against the...
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, March 21, 2022.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Hunter Greene wants to see fans in the stands despite the team’s struggles.

Greene, who is two starts into his major league career, took to Twitter on Thursday ahead of three games against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“Calling all Reds fans to come out to this home series,” Greene said. “I want to see a sea of Red [...]We got a lot of games left and we need your support, it means more than you know!”

Whether Greene’s appeal bears fruit is anyone’s guess.

Attendance at Great American Ball Park figures to flounder amid a 9-game losing streak which Reds President and COO Phil Castellini unwittingly inaugurated with his comments on Opening Day.

“Well, where are you going to go?” Castellini said. “Sell the team to who? That’s the other thing: You want to have this debate? What would you do with this team to have it more profitable, make more money, compete more in the current economic system that this game exist? It would be to pick it up and move it somewhere else. Be careful what you ask for.”

The Reds (2-11) have lost every game since, and fans are seething.

They’re the only team in the National League ever to lose nine consecutive games in which they registered seven or fewer hits.

Reds First Baseman (and newly ordained American citizen!) Joey Votto commented Thursday it’s one of the worst stretches he can remember in his 16 years wearing the Reds uniform.

