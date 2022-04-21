Special prosecutor, investigator reviewing hundreds of sex assault cases handled by suspended Cincinnati officer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A special prosecutor and former Cincinnati police investigator are reviewing the activities of a veteran Cincinnati police officer accused of mishandling sexual assault cases by shelving numerous DNA rape kits for years, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters tells FOX19 NOW.

Retired Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Anne Flanagan and former CPD Personal Crimes Investigator Jane Noel are about halfway through examining more than 800 cases handled by Officer Christopher Schroder, according to Deters.

“Once their review is complete, we will update the public,” he said in a statement to FOX19 NOW.

“The cases handled by the Personal Crimes Unit are some of the most serious offenses we deal with in the criminal justice system. We will review every case file to ensure the victims related to his cases have received justice.”

The prosecutor’s office is paying for their work, an effort possible due to the support of Governor Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost, Deters said.

“I want to thank Governor Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost for their support – without them, this work would not be possible.”

This development comes six months after FOX19 NOW broke the story that the officer was under investigation for “doing nothing,” according to Deters. “He literally had active cases where he wasn’t doing his job.”

Here is Deters’ statement to FOX19 NOW in its entirety:

Schroder, 52, was assigned to the Personal Crimes Unit in CPD’s Criminal Investigation Section from July 2007 until he was transferred in July to District 1.

He was moved over these allegations and remains on paid suspension from the department, according to his attorney, Mike Allen.

“Officer Schroder is doing well under the circumstances,” Allen said Thursday.

The commander of CPD’s Criminal Investigations Section, Captain Stephen Saunders, asked then-Chief Eliot Isaac in a June 2010 email that Schroder be “detailed” from the personal crimes section “to another assignment at the earliest opportunity possible.

“Officer Schroder has been assigned to PCS since 2007 and it has become clear through a review of his investigative work product that reassignment would be in his and the Department’s best interest.”

The final paragraph of the captain’s email to the chief was redacted before a city attorney sent it to us in response to a public records request, so it’s not clear what else the captain wrote.

Deters told FOX19 NOW last fall there potentially could be rapists out there that have never been contacted and rape victims whose rapists are still free and that’s CPD is actively attempting to resolve right now.”

Allen, the former Hamilton County prosecutor who now has a private criminal defense practice, contends this only involves three of Schroder’s cases and a plea deal already has been reached with prosecutors.

“This is not the crime of the century,” he said in an Oct. 13, 2021 interview.

But after the allegations against Schroder came to light, Allen and Deters office had two very different versions over what would happen next.

Allen said his client had reached a deal with prosecutors where he would plead guilty to dereliction of duty, a misdemeanor, and resign.

The prosecutor’s office, however, issued a statement denying that.

“During the investigation, there were discussions at the staff level regarding a possible resolution. Any resolution would be required to be approved by Mr. Deters. That resolution has not - and will not - be approved by Mr. Deters,” reads an October 2021 statement from the prosecutor’s office.

Allen told FOX19 NOW at the time that was a lie and vowed to put people from the prosecutor’s office on the witness stand if necessary.

“I fully intend to do what I have to do to enforce that plea deal. If I have to put people under oath, I will put them under oath,” Allen said. “It’s going to go through because a plea deal is a contract, and I’m not going to tolerate the contract being reneged on.”

Allen reiterated all of that again on Thursday.

Cincinnati police have said problems with Schroder’s cases were discovered during an interdepartmental audit after a change in leadership at CIS.

“As soon as the department uncovered this distressing information, swift action was taken. We are actively working through all the cases that were assigned to Officer Schroder and our priority is bringing justice to the victims he impacted by failing to do his job as an investigator with the Cincinnati Police Department,” CPD said in a statement last fall.

“A comprehensive review of all the cases assigned to Officer Schroder since being assigned to the Personal Crimes Squad has been conducted. Any case that requires action has been prioritized and reassigned. Schroder’s police powers were suspended in August of 2021 and he is currently suspended with pay pending the outcome of this investigation.

“As this investigation concludes, further facts and details will be available.”

Chief Isaac has said “this egregious incident involving Officer Christopher Schroder tarnishes the badge but is not reflective of the men and women we employ on this department. We believe his actions are so egregious that we are seeking criminal prosecution. We as a department vow to never let something like this happen again.”

Allen has said the officer is a good cop who is “extremely remorseful” and had a stellar record until this happened.

Officer Schroder “was having some problems, family problems at the time. A family member, close family member died. And he got into a situation where he let some things go,” Allen said on Oct. 13, 2021. “I’m not offering that nor is he as an excuse, or justification, but as an explanation.”

Before Officer Schroder joined CPD, he worked as a patrolman/police officer at three police departments in southeastern Indiana: Greendale, Aurora and West Harrison, his personnel file shows. He has been a law enforcement officer overall since 1995.

He graduated from Lawrenceburg High School in 1988 and attended Eastern Kentucky University from 1989 to 1993. His major in college was police administration, his personnel file shows.

He attended the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and was a member of CPD’s 87th recruit class in 1999.

His job reviews at CPD are mostly positive, but one supervisor did note in a review that Officer Schroder received an “ESL,” or verbal counseling, in 2016, “for neglecting to pick up rape kits in a timely manner. I feel Officer Schroder should attend advanced training on the topic of sexual assault, physical abuse and advanced missing persons investigations. I recommend Officer Schroder study for Police Sergeant. Officer Schroder is an asset to the Personal Crimes Unit and the Cincinnati Police Department.”

Several rape kits were located at Children’s Hospital, “which had been there for several months, four of these kits belonged to cases assigned to Schroder,” according to his personnel file.

The file shows this was a “Violation of Rules and Regulations Section 1.01A. A violation which does not entail a risk of nor leads to physical injury to another or financial loss to the city.”

It also states:

“University Hospital and Children’s Hospital have locked cabinets to secure physical evidence taken from the victim by the examining physician. The physician will identify and place this evidence in paper bags for deposit into the cabinet. The rape evidence kit includes the rape exam report, clothing, pubic combings, fingernail scrapings, blood samples, etc.

“Only (Personal Crimes Section) investigators will pick up and process evidence from University Hospital and Children’s Hospital.”

In Officer Schroder’s most recent two reviews, from January of this year and January 2020, his supervisor wrote: “He requires little to no supervision.”

His supervisor gave him ratings in January of this year of exceeds standards for “Complies with Policies and Procedures,” “Customer Service,” “Teamwork” and “Grooming and Dress,” a copy of his review shows.

He received ratings of meets standards for “Attendance,” “Community Partnerships,” “Decision-Making,” “Problem Solving” “Work Product” and “Written Communication Skills.”

“Officer Schroder has consistently done an outstanding job as it relates to his investigative skills here at Personal Crimes,” Sgt. Jeni Jones wrote in his Jan. 10, 2021 review.

“He is dependable and is always available when it comes to assisting other investigators in the unit. Officer Schroder is one of the more senior investigators in Personal Crimes and because of that he is very knowledgeable about past causes that may involve similar circumstances, victims, or suspects that are being investigated presently.

“He interacts well with victims in his case, calling them back in a timely manner and goes above and beyond for them. Officer Schroder is very detailed when he is investigating and closing his reports. He requires little to no supervision. Officer Schroder is always willing to help his co-workers with their investigation without hesitation. He is an asset to the Personal Crimes Unit.”

Other emails released by the city this week to FOX19 NOW this week that originated from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center’s records indicate three sexual assault exam kits - including one nearly 20 years old - were retrieved on July 8, 2021, by Cincinnati Police Personal Crimes Detective Isaacs.

These cases have collection dates, per the records, of Oct. 6, 2002; Nov. 7, 2008 and May 20, 2014.

The records released to us also show other agencies besides Cincinnati Police have old sexual assault exam kits with collected DNA still remaining at Children’s Hospital, at least as of July 2021.

That includes Butler County from Nov. 29, 2006; Mason police from Dec. 10, 2003; Georgetown police from Dec. 8, 2015; Newport police from April 24, 2007; Cancun, Mexico from Dec. 12, 2003 and Switzerland County, Ind from Jan. 4, 2008.

Emails show the hospital was contacting the various agencies to come pick up their DNA evidence.

