Vigil held for Butler County high-school girl killed in crash

‘No matter what kind of day people were having, she wanted to make them smile.’
By Payton Marshall and Ken Baker
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A vigil was held Thursday evening at Trenton City Park for 15-year-old Hallie Deaton, who died in a crash earlier this week.

It happened on Tuesday at on Trenton Oxford Road near Edgewood Middle School in Wayne Township.

“I don’t know what to do with out her, she’s irreplaceable,” Suzette Deaton, Hallie’s mother, said. “There’s no one ever to be like her again.”

Reporter Payton Marshall is live at Trenton Community Park where a vigil is being held to honor Hallie Deaton. The family has asked for everyone to wear red and bring candles and red balloons for a release >> https://bit.ly/3OwC1pu

Posted by FOX19 on Thursday, April 21, 2022

Sheriff’s deputies and fire crews from five jurisdictions responded Tuesday to find the 15-year-old trapped inside the car, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Hallie, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, was flown to the hospital after first responders got her out of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. She would die there.

The crash involved a total of nine people in two cars. Hallie was one of four teens in a Mustang, the crash report indicates. The other three juveniles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second vehicle involved was a Chevy Silverado that had a family of five inside. No one from the Silverado was taken to the hospital.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Trenton community has set up an online fundraiser to help the Deaton family with funeral and memorial services. Katie Fulks is leading the fundraising efforts.

“[The Deatons are] a great family,” Fulks said Wednesday. ”They are pretty much involved out in Trenton. Hallie is a really good person. She’s very caring, very understanding, very lovable. She has a lot of friends out in Trenton at Edgewood High School.”

Pastor Tim Smith of the First Baptist Church of Trenton says Hallie was a frequent attendee of youth groups. He says her presence, energy and outlook will be sorely missed.

“She would come on Wednesday nights, and her goal was to, she would come in laughing and go out laughing, and she wanted to make anyone here that night smile and laugh as well,” Smith said. “No matter what kind of day people were having, she wanted to make them smile.”

