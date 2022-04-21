Bengals trio to throw out first pitch at Reds game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three Cincinnati Bengals will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Friday for the Reds’ home game.

Trey Hendrickson, Eli Apple and Vonn Bell will get things started Friday with a simultaneous first pitch.

The Reds host NL Central rival St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. The game starts at 6:40 p.m.

The series against the Cardinals is just the second homestand of the young season.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw out the Reds’ Opening Day first pitch to open up the first home game.

