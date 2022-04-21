Postal worker accused of stealing credit card from Delhi woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mail carrier is behind bars in Hamilton County after stealing a credit card from one of the residents on her route, according to Delhi Township police.

The Delhi resident noticed on April 15 that there were fraudulent charges on a new card that had been ordered but not yet delivered, police say.

The card was used numerous times in Norwood, an investigation revealed.

Footage from the stores showed a suspect wearing a United States Post Office uniform.

Detectives later identified the suspect as 25-year-old Coniya Tyler, a confirmed USPS mail carrier.

Delhi detectives and officials from USPS and the Office of Inspector General interviewed Tyler. Police say Tyler admitted to the theft in that interview.

Detectives found several more credit cards in her purse that she admitted to having stolen as well, according to police. Those alleged thefts are under investigation.

Tyler is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on felony theft charges. Police say more charges are anticipated.

