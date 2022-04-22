Contests
24/7 food pantry opens in Lower Price Hill

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A nonprofit organization in Lower Price Hill officially unveiled its new 24/7 outdoor food pantry Friday.

An opening dedication for the food pantry was held at noon at the Joe Williams Family Center located on Glenway Avenue.

The project was spearheaded by Santa Maria Community Services’ Project Advance AmeriCorps program.

Kish Richardson is an AmeriCorps member that helped organize the project.

“This year’s service project theme is addressing food insecurity, hunger and waste in Cincinnati,” said Richardson.

The team coordinated food drives at four different locations to collect canned goods, hygiene products and non-perishable items.

The pantry was filled with those items Friday. The organization says that the remaining items will be donated to La Soupe and the Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation and Black Power Initiative’s Community Food Distribution Program.

Hunter Lang, Project Advance Americorps Program Director at Santa Maria, says that no one should have to wonder where their next meal is coming from.

“For 125 years, Santa Maria has provided resources, including food, to those in the community suffering from poverty and especially food insecurity,” said Lang. “This pantry is another way Santa Maria can help the people of Lower Price Hill help themselves by providing safe, high-quality foods so that they can feed themselves and their family nutritious meals.”

The food pantry will be staffed by Santa Maria members Monday through Friday from 12-5 p.m., but will be open to the public 24/7.

