Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

School for the Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinnati closed due to illness

The School for the Creative and Performing Arts is closed Friday due to illness, according to...
The School for the Creative and Performing Arts is closed Friday due to illness, according to Cincinnati Public Schools.(Amanda Rossman (custom credit) | The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The School for the Creative and Performing Arts in Over-the-Rhine is closed Friday due to illness, according to Cincinnati Public Schools.

The district spokesperson did not specify which illness prompted the closure.

Classes will resume Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group managed to steal “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said.
Masked suspects get away with $413K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre
The settlement agreement resolves proceedings related to Duke Energy Ohio’s 2013-2019 expenses...
Duke Energy Ohio customers to receive $133 credit after settlement
Dr. Julie Whitis
NKY school districts mourning loss of veteran educator
Ashley Snapp, 34, is accused of bringing her juvenile daughter along to watch two teen girls...
Mom accused of engaging in ‘riot’ that led to quadruple shooting; sister disputes claim
Cincinnati police released the name of a 19-year-old man killed in a double shooting in...
Fairview homicide victim identified as 19-year-old

Latest News

The Tri-State is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Friday. Here is a look at conditions...
First Alert Weather Day: Dense Fog Advisory
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is extended by another week until April 28 due to the Jewish...
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week extended to April 28
Dense Fog Advisory for Parts of the FOX19 NOW Viewing Area.
Dense Fog Advisory for Parts of the FOX19 NOW Viewing Area.
Tri-State landscaping company hit by thieves in middle of night
VIDEO: Tri-State landscaping company hit by thieves in dead of night