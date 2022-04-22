School for the Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinnati closed due to illness
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The School for the Creative and Performing Arts in Over-the-Rhine is closed Friday due to illness, according to Cincinnati Public Schools.
The district spokesperson did not specify which illness prompted the closure.
Classes will resume Monday.
