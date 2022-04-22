First Alert Weather Day: Dense Fog Advisory
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday for the Tri-State, making this a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
Visibilities could drop below a quarter-mile in spots.
The thick fog already is causing traffic delays.
A crash already closed northbound Interstate 275 near Wards Corner Road in Clermont County.
It was reported just before 5 a.m. All lanes were completely blocked by the two-vehicle collision. Now, just the left lane is closed, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A rogue shower cannot be ruled out Friday but that will be rare and with southwesterly winds and some sunshine.
Afternoon highs will reach the low-and-mid-70s.
Saturday and Sunday will be dry and warm with highs in the low 80s. That’s summertime heat without summertime humidity.
Look for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by Monday.
The long-term outlook, through the first week of May, calls for temperatures to settle down and stay cool and precipitation totals to be lower than normal.
