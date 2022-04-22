First Alert Weather Day: Dense Fog Advisory

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday for the Tri-State, making this a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Visibilities could drop below a quarter-mile in spots.

The thick fog already is causing traffic delays.

A crash already closed northbound Interstate 275 near Wards Corner Road in Clermont County.

It was reported just before 5 a.m. All lanes were completely blocked by the two-vehicle collision. Now, just the left lane is closed, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It looks like they are letting cars go by, but OHGO is still reporting the WB direction closed. I would use those alternatives at this point. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/BVI0idNO0G — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) April 22, 2022

#BREAKING: NB I-275 CLOSED near Wards Corner Road in Clermont County due to 2-vehicle crash, dispatchers confirm

LIVE drive-time updates on FOX19 NOW Morning News pic.twitter.com/STQEPLxmik — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) April 22, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9AM: First Alert Weather Morning, this will slow you up, so extra time needed. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/v1yvgwtbHE — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) April 22, 2022

It’s soupy in Cincinnati. Very low visibility from https://t.co/y2mdfitzGi cameras in SW Ohio. Be extra alert this morning. pic.twitter.com/FDU87Qvsk8 — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) April 22, 2022

A rogue shower cannot be ruled out Friday but that will be rare and with southwesterly winds and some sunshine.

Afternoon highs will reach the low-and-mid-70s.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry and warm with highs in the low 80s. That’s summertime heat without summertime humidity.

Look for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by Monday.

The long-term outlook, through the first week of May, calls for temperatures to settle down and stay cool and precipitation totals to be lower than normal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.