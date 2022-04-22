Contests
Former nurse’s aide pleads guilty to sexual abuse charges in Butler County

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A former nurse’s aide who is already serving time in Warren County has now changed his plea to guilty for similar crimes in Butler County.

Godbless Uwadiegwu, 59, pleaded guilty to sexual battery and gross sexual imposition charges, court records show. The two charges carry a possible combined max sentence of six and a half years, the documents state.

A Butler County grand jury indicted him in November on five charges including rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, sexual battery and unlawful restraint, court records there show.

Three of the charges were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.

Hamilton police records allege he was a state-tested nursing assistant when he had sexual contact in a private home in 2018 with a disabled victim who could not resist or give consent due to her condition.

The other report, from Middletown police, is from 2013.

That victim stated that she was friends with Uwadiegwu and said that he was pushing to become her home health provider when he sexually assaulted her.

The report states Uwadiegwu was with Hope Home Health Care at the time.

Uwadiegwu is currently serving time in Warren County for other charges.

He pleaded guilty in November to two felony counts of gross sexual imposition.

Uwadiegwu was accused of having sexual contact with two patients in two different facilities: Traditions of Deerfield and Otterbein SeniorLife in Maineville.

Uwadiegwu was previously indicted on three rape charges and three charges of gross sexual imposition. The rape charges and one of the gross sexual imposition counts were dropped as part of the plea.

Prosecutors sought the maximum sentence.

His attorney unsuccessfully argued in court that Uwadiegwu was not a repeat offender and only a “moderate risk.”

“As a caregiver, I put empathy in my work,” Uwadiegwu told the judge just before he was sentenced. “It’s me, God and the patient… it never came across my mind at any time. Please, believe me.”

Judge Donald Oda, however, described an expert analysis report about Uwadiegwu as unpersuasive.

The judge said he agreed with Uwadiegwu that being a caregiver is a very important job.

“So, when we have an assault, it’s an assault on our way of life,” Judge Oda told him.

A victim’s advocate read a letter written by one of the former patients: “Some people may not remember, but I do.”

He could serve as much as three years in prison in Warren County. He will also be required to register as a Tier I sex offender for at least 15 years.

