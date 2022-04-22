Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week extended to April 28

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is extended by another week until April 28 due to the Jewish Passover holiday.

The extension is optional for restaurants, so only some are participating:

Brown Dog Cafe

The Capital Grille

DeSha’s American Tavern

Jag’s Steak & Seafood

Kona Grillus for lunch and dinner, with $1 from every meal going directly to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

LouVino OTR Restaurant and Wine Bar

Moerlein Lager House

Napa Kitchen + Grill

Overlook Kitchen + Bar

Pampas Argentine Gastropub

Street City Pub

These restaurants are also participating, but their specialty menus are expected to end Sunday, April 23:

Alfio’s Buon Cibo

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen

Butcher and Barrel

Che

Coppin’s at Hotel Covington

Council Oaks Steak and Seafood at Hard Rock Casino

E+O at The Banks

E+O Hyde Park

Eddie Merlot’s

Eighteen at the Radisson

Embers

Emery

Golden Lamb

Goose & Elder

Jean-Robert’s Le Bar A Boeuf

Khora

Kitchen 1883 - Anderson

Kitchen 1883 - Union

Libby’s Southern Comfort

Maverick’s Restobar & Lounge

The Melting Pot

Metropole at 21c

Mita’s

Nicholson’s

Nicola’s

Okto Greek Restaurant

Primavista

Prime Cincinnati

Salazar

Season’s 52

Somm Wine Bar

Spoon & Cellar

Subito

The View at Shires Garden

Trio Bistro

Via Vite

Maker’s Mark is the sponsor for the event, and there will be specialty Maker’s Mark cocktails at select locations.

Organizers of the event launched an app that customers can download to find more information on the restaurants participating, share to social media, check in to earn points toward being the “biggest foodie in Cincinnati.”

Participants should:

Check-in at three or more locations during the week and be automatically entered to win a Grand Prize of $250 in participating restaurant gift cards

Earn points for dining out and enjoying the Maker’s Mark cocktail specials. The 10 users with the highest number of points will be entered to win another Grand Prize of $250 in participating restaurant gift cards.

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week was created to help promote the restaurants and to help locals try an array of cuisines, event organizers said.

Organizers say that $1 from every meal will benefit the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Menu and event information can be viewed online.

