Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week extended to April 28
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is extended by another week until April 28 due to the Jewish Passover holiday.
The extension is optional for restaurants, so only some are participating:
- Brown Dog Cafe
- The Capital Grille
- DeSha’s American Tavern
- Jag’s Steak & Seafood
- Kona Grillus for lunch and dinner, with $1 from every meal going directly to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
- LouVino OTR Restaurant and Wine Bar
- Moerlein Lager House
- Napa Kitchen + Grill
- Overlook Kitchen + Bar
- Pampas Argentine Gastropub
- Street City Pub
These restaurants are also participating, but their specialty menus are expected to end Sunday, April 23:
- Alfio’s Buon Cibo
- BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
- Butcher and Barrel
- Che
- Coppin’s at Hotel Covington
- Council Oaks Steak and Seafood at Hard Rock Casino
- E+O at The Banks
- E+O Hyde Park
- Eddie Merlot’s
- Eighteen at the Radisson
- Embers
- Emery
- Golden Lamb
- Goose & Elder
- Jean-Robert’s Le Bar A Boeuf
- Khora
- Kitchen 1883 - Anderson
- Kitchen 1883 - Union
- Libby’s Southern Comfort
- Maverick’s Restobar & Lounge
- The Melting Pot
- Metropole at 21c
- Mita’s
- Nicholson’s
- Nicola’s
- Okto Greek Restaurant
- Primavista
- Prime Cincinnati
- Salazar
- Season’s 52
- Somm Wine Bar
- Spoon & Cellar
- Subito
- The View at Shires Garden
- Trio Bistro
- Via Vite
Maker’s Mark is the sponsor for the event, and there will be specialty Maker’s Mark cocktails at select locations.
Organizers of the event launched an app that customers can download to find more information on the restaurants participating, share to social media, check in to earn points toward being the “biggest foodie in Cincinnati.”
Participants should:
- Check-in at three or more locations during the week and be automatically entered to win a Grand Prize of $250 in participating restaurant gift cards
- Earn points for dining out and enjoying the Maker’s Mark cocktail specials. The 10 users with the highest number of points will be entered to win another Grand Prize of $250 in participating restaurant gift cards.
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week was created to help promote the restaurants and to help locals try an array of cuisines, event organizers said.
Organizers say that $1 from every meal will benefit the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
Menu and event information can be viewed online.
