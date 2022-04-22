House ants: A pest that can become a big problem

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As temperatures get warmer in the Tri-State, there’s one pest to look out for - both inside and outside of your home.

“[T]he biggest pest that we end up dealing with at this time of the year is an ant that’s called odorous house ant,” says Kurt Scherzinger, president of Scherzinger Pest Control.

Odorous house ants, otherwise known as sugar ants or sweet ants, are named so because when they are crushed, they give off a foul smell similar to rotten pineapple.

Scherzinger says that it is important to know what kind of ant you’re dealing with so that you can take care of the situation as best as possible.

Home remedies or purchasing repellants might work, but they are typically just a bandaid on the problem. To truly solve the problem, you have to find the colony and treat it as a whole.

That’s not as easy as it looks.

Scherzinger adds, “If you use a store-bought remedy ... they’ll go away for a day or two, but then all of a sudden, you’ll see them pop up in other aspects of the home and that’s because their defense mechanism is actually to go through a process called budding.”

Budding is when the colony splits and creates multiple colonies with multiple queens, making the problem much worse.

Scherzinger suggests doing the following for the exterior and interior of your home.

On the exterior of the home:

Make sure there isn’t any standing water. Ants need some kind of moisture.

Mulch shouldn’t be over the foundation line because it creates hidden entry points.

Move leaves away from the foundation and trim away shrubs and trees from hitting the side of the home.

On the interior of the home

Pet food should be in a sealed container. Odorous ants love protein.

Avoid leaving snacks on the counter. Ants are also attracted to sugary foods.

If home remedies don’t work, Scherzinger says to call a professional. Most professionals, he adds, will do a free assessment.

