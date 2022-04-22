I-71 North reopens after crash in Mason

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 reopened Friday evening after being closed for more than an hour in Mason due to a crash.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. between Western Row and Kings Mills Road.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says there are no injuries.

No word on what caused the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

