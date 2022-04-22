Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman mowing yard killed by truck in Dearborn County, sheriff says

Woman mowing yard killed by truck in Dearborn County, sheriff says
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck as they cut grass Friday, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry.

Around 1 p.m., the sheriff says the 70-year-old victim was cutting grass near the road when a 74-year-old man’s truck drove off North Dearborn Road and hit her.

The woman was using a push mower, the sheriff’s office said.

At this time, Sheriff McHenry said it is unclear what caused the driver to leave the road.

“Unfortunately these things, you know, over my career, we’ve seen things like this that just don’t make sense, but you know, they happen,” Sheriff McHenry said. “You know, it’s the first beautiful day that we’ve had in a while and you’d like to think people can be outside and enjoying the day, and unfortunately, this is what we’re dealing with.”

The sheriff said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes I-71 North in Mason.
I-71 North reopens after crash in Mason
Kings Island’s Vortex, which closed permanently in November 2021.
Plaintiffs land key victory in suit against Kings Island owner over 2020 season passes
The group managed to steal “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said.
Masked suspects get away with $140K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre
Tri-State landscaping company hit by thieves in middle of night
VIDEO: Tri-State landscaping company hit by thieves in dead of night

Latest News

Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Kaiden Coran and Khadejha Coran
Ohio Amber Alert issued for abducted 7-year-old Springfield boy
CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died:’ Video shows fight between girls in CPS bathroom
Over 10,000 people saw Lauren Hill make her first ever collegiate lay up on Nov. 2 (Photo:...
Ribbon cut on Lauren Hill Memorial Park
Dayton, Ky. prohibits use of water pellet guns in public spaces
NKY city bans popular water pellet guns in public spaces