Woman mowing yard killed by truck in Dearborn County, sheriff says

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck as they cut grass Friday, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry.

Around 1 p.m., the sheriff says the 70-year-old victim was cutting grass near the road when a 74-year-old man’s truck drove off North Dearborn Road and hit her.

The woman was using a push mower, the sheriff’s office said.

At this time, Sheriff McHenry said it is unclear what caused the driver to leave the road.

“Unfortunately these things, you know, over my career, we’ve seen things like this that just don’t make sense, but you know, they happen,” Sheriff McHenry said. “You know, it’s the first beautiful day that we’ve had in a while and you’d like to think people can be outside and enjoying the day, and unfortunately, this is what we’re dealing with.”

The sheriff said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

