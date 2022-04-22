Contests
Police: 4 shot in Walnut Hills

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Walnut Hills Friday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection on Kemper Avenue near East McMillan Street.

The victims are three men and one woman.

EMS transported all four victims to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. All four are expected to survive, according to officers at the scene.

Police do not have suspect information.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

