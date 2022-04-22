Police: 4 shot in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Walnut Hills Friday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection on Kemper Avenue near East McMillan Street.

The victims are three men and one woman.

EMS transported all four victims to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. All four are expected to survive, according to officers at the scene.

Police do not have suspect information.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.