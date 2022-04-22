Some LaRosa’s locations out of ingredient due to supplier issue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some LaRosa’s pizzeria locations may be out of lettuce.

The Cincinnati-based restaurant chain sent word Friday that its supplier had temporarily stopped deliveries due to an issue with its harvesting equipment.

Perhaps obviously, it won’t have any affect on the restaurant’s pizza offerings, but salad and hoagy could find themselves out of luck.

“If the pizzeria that you order from is out of lettuce and you’re ordering a Just Right Combo or pasta meal, we encourage you to try one of our soups in place of your usual salad,” said Mike and Mark LaRosa. “We expect to have lettuce back on our menu again within the next week.”

LaRosa’s has been dealing outages and substitutions for most of 2021. The lettuce shortage appears to be the first one to have an impact on menu items.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.