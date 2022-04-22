Suspect pleads guilty to Fairfield bar shooting that killed 1, injured 2 others

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty to murder Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in Fairfield.

Miguel Galliher, 20, faces 15 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder, according to court documents.

Galliher was arrested in November of 2021 in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at LugNutz Bar on Donald Drive.

A news release said during an argument at the bar, Galliher shot and killed 44-year-old Robert Strong.

Police say that Galliher also shot Hailey Vierling, 21, and Jerome Golston, 30, who both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Galliher’s sentencing is set for June 2, according to court documents.

