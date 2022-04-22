VIDEO: Tri-State landscaping company hit by thieves in dead of night

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Business at a Colerain Township landscaping company has ground to a halt due to a late-night theft.

Joe Cappel started the company seven years ago. He says he’s seen several break-ins throughout the years, but what thieves got away with recently has hit him especially hard.

It happened Wednesday at 1:20 a.m. Now Cappel is out thousands of dollars worth of iPads he uses for cash registers.

“Our lawn and landscape crews use them to do their daily jobs,” he said. “We run everything off of them. (...)They took the way we do business, and we couldn’t operate.”

The theft comes at a bad time. Business is just picking up with the start of warm weather.

“Cash flow’s tight, and to take a hit like this, it hurts.”

What’s worse, the thieves took the very first dollar Cappel made, which he’d kept for sentimental reasons.

“For someone just to come in and take something that you’re really proud of, it’s just not a good feeling.”

