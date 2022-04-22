Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

VIDEO: Tri-State landscaping company hit by thieves in dead of night

By Kody Fisher
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Business at a Colerain Township landscaping company has ground to a halt due to a late-night theft.

Joe Cappel started the company seven years ago. He says he’s seen several break-ins throughout the years, but what thieves got away with recently has hit him especially hard.

It happened Wednesday at 1:20 a.m. Now Cappel is out thousands of dollars worth of iPads he uses for cash registers.

“Our lawn and landscape crews use them to do their daily jobs,” he said. “We run everything off of them. (...)They took the way we do business, and we couldn’t operate.”

The theft comes at a bad time. Business is just picking up with the start of warm weather.

“Cash flow’s tight, and to take a hit like this, it hurts.”

What’s worse, the thieves took the very first dollar Cappel made, which he’d kept for sentimental reasons.

“For someone just to come in and take something that you’re really proud of, it’s just not a good feeling.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group managed to steal “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said.
Masked suspects get away with $413K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre
The settlement agreement resolves proceedings related to Duke Energy Ohio’s 2013-2019 expenses...
Duke Energy Ohio customers to receive $133 credit after settlement
Dr. Julie Whitis
NKY school districts mourning loss of veteran educator
Ashley Snapp, 34, is accused of bringing her juvenile daughter along to watch two teen girls...
Mom accused of engaging in ‘riot’ that led to quadruple shooting; sister disputes claim
Cincinnati police released the name of a 19-year-old man killed in a double shooting in...
Fairview homicide victim identified as 19-year-old

Latest News

The Tri-State is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Friday. Here is a look at conditions...
First Alert Weather Day: Dense Fog Advisory
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is extended by another week until April 28 due to the Jewish...
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week extended to April 28
The School for the Creative and Performing Arts is closed Friday due to illness, according to...
School for the Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinnati closed due to illness
Dense Fog Advisory for Parts of the FOX19 NOW Viewing Area.
Dense Fog Advisory for Parts of the FOX19 NOW Viewing Area.