2 juveniles hospitalized in motorcycle crash

By Corinne Rivers
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
UNION TWP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crashed on the highway Saturday night, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on I-275 northbound at SR 32 in Union Township.

Trooper Nathan Pabin with OSP says that two juveniles were operating a Vanderhall Venice - a three-wheeled motorcycle - and lost control.

The motorcycle hit a concrete barrier and overturned.

Pabin says that the two juveniles were taken to UC Medical with serious injuries.

According to Pabin and witnesses on the scene, no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Northbound I-275 was shut down at 7:13 p.m. It is unclear when the highway will reopen.

FOX19 NOW is on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

