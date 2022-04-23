Cincinnati Zoo partners with local bakery to ‘save the bees’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the Tri-State’s most well-known bakeries is partnering up with Cincinnati Zoo in an effort to save the local bee population.

Klosterman Baking Company and Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens will be hosting nine separate native plant sales.

The sales are a part of the ‘Save the Bees’ initiative at the Zoo, where plants and grown and sold to local gardeners to encourage residents to plant pollinator-friendly plants that reflect the native ecosystem.

Native plant sale at Bowyer Farm in Mason, Ohio. (Provided by Bowyer Farms)

Scott Beuerlein, horticulturist and manager of the Zoo’s botanical outreach, says that this effort can help out the pollinators in the area.

“Anytime you have a lot of flowers in bloom you’re supporting bees, especially if you are doing it through the full season – from spring all the way through fall,” says Scott Beuerlein from Cincinnati Zoo.

Beuerlein also gave some tips on how to prepare a garden and protect critical pollinators like bees and butterflies.

“Native plants become more important when it comes to some of the other pollinators like our native bees, moths and butterflies because they actually host on our native plants and that’s how they raise their young and complete the cycles,” says Beuerlein.

The plant sales are planned throughout the spring and summer up until early October at the Bowyer Farm in Mason, Ohio.

You can find the complete plant sale schedule on the Zoo’s website.

