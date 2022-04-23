Kids Opening Day to return to Great American Ballpark for first time since 2019

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Reds and Frisch’s Big Boy are teaming up once again for the Kids Opening Day Saturday at Great American Ballpark for the first time since 2019.

Officials with The Reds say that children 14 years and younger can enjoy festivities at The Banks prior to the Reds vs. Cardinals game at 4:10 p.m.

Event timeline:

Mascot parade on the red carpet at 11:15 a.m.

Reds player parade on the red carpet from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Ballpark gates open for all fans at 1:30 p.m.

Reds vs. Cardinals, with the first pitch by Big Boy and Frisch’s President and CFO Tony Vasconcellos at 4:10 p.m.

The children who are attending the game will receive a Kids Opening Day hat.

Once the ballpark gates open, fans can enjoy the festivities in the First Star Fan Zone. They include circus performers, face painters, mascots, a performance by the Cincinnati School of Rock, and more.

After the game, fans can line up to run the bases with line priority for Reds Heads kids club members.

