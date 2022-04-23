Contests
Ohio Amber Alert issued for abducted 7-year-old Springfield boy

Kaiden Coran and Khadejha Coran
Kaiden Coran and Khadejha Coran(Springfield Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Springfield Police Department has issued a statewide Amber Alert after a child was abducted by his non-custodial mother.

Police say the child, Kaiden Coran, 7, was taken from the baseball fields on Selma Road in Springfield around 5:22 p.m. on Friday.

He is described as 3 ft. tall and 60-80 lbs. with low-cut black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with no sleeves, dark blue shorts and red and black Nike cleats.

The mother is Khadejha Coran, police say, a 25-year-old woman who is 5′5″ and around 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white sports bra, grey pants and a dark green or blue jacket.

The vehicle is a dark green 2007 Ford Focus with OH plate HR8196.

If you see the child, suspect or vehicle, call 911.

You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

