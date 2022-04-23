Ribbon cut on Lauren Hill Memorial Park

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - The ribbon was cut Friday evening on a memorial park for Lauren Hill, the Mount Saint Joseph University basketball player who passed away from brain cancer in 2015.

The Lauren Hill Memorial Park is located at the corner of Georgetown Road and Fairway Drive after the City of Greendale granted Friends of Lauren Hill a 15-year land lease.

“We just knew it would be something she absolutely loved,” said Lauren’s father, Brent Hill.

The park is five years in the making.

“I know part of this weather is her today,” Brent said beneath a cloudless spring sky. “It’s absolutely gorgeous. We couldn’t have asked for a better day.”

The park includes a dog park because, according to her father, Lauren loved animals.

Lauren raised more than $1 million for cancer research before passing from DIPG, an incredibly rare form of brain cancer, at 19.

She was diagnosed as a senior at Lawrenceburg High School a few months after signing to play at MSJU.

MSJU head women’s basketball coach Dan Benjamin got a special waiver from the NCAA to move up the team’s season opener so that Lauren could play before her condition worsened.

She was inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

Brent hopes the park will teach others about Lauren’s life.

“Somewhat of a tragic story, but yet an amazing story of hope and a young girl’s drive to help other people, and it just keeps that going for these kids that are dying of cancer,” he sad.

A mountain bike trail is expected to be complete as an addition to the park this summer. It will be the first in Dearborn County.

They are also hoping to add basketball courts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.