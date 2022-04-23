Warm Weekend Weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Filtered sunshine will dominate both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Both weekend days, daytime highs will reach the low/mid 80s!

Look for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms starting Sunday late night and continuing into Monday afternoon. Cooler weather then dominates the remainder of next week.

The long-term outlook, through the first week of May, calls for temperatures to settle down and stay cooler than normal and precipitation totals to be lower than normal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.