Warm Weekend Weather

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Filtered sunshine will dominate both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Both weekend days, daytime highs will reach the low/mid 80s!

Look for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms starting Sunday late night and continuing into Monday afternoon. Cooler weather then dominates the remainder of next week.

The long-term outlook, through the first week of May, calls for temperatures to settle down and stay cooler than normal and precipitation totals to be lower than normal.

