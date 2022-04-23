Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Warmth continues Sunday before rain arrives

Behind the rain comes cooler air next week
Threats of frost are with us next week with the cool conditions lingering in the tri-state.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night features warmth as lows only fall into the lower 60s along with mostly clear skies, though high-thin clouds will be present through the night.

Sunday will be a near carbon copy of Saturday, though the high-level clouds will increase later in the day. In addition, winds will be gusting up to 30 miles per hour, prompting a breezy midday and afternoon for outdoor activities. Nevertheless, it is a day to enjoy outside if you can because we cool down going into next week!

Rain showers and even a rumble of thunder will be possible on Monday throughout the day. Rainfall amounts aren’t impressive, with many areas receiving less than a quarter of an inch of rainfall. However, any thunderstorm could quickly dump higher amounts of rainfall if any develop quick enough. Also, highs on Monday will reach the upper 60s and low 70s around midday and the early afternoon, but fall in the evening thanks to the cold front responsible for the rain passing through the Ohio River Valley.

The cold front will keep things chilly for both Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s and allow for areas of frost both Wednesday morning and Thursday morning!

Temperatures approach the mid 60s by the end of the week before more chances of rain arrive heading into next weekend. The first week of May, which starts next Sunday, will be cooler than what we typically see and will also be wet with above normal precipitation in the tri-state.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died:’ Video shows fight between girls in CPS bathroom
OSP is on the scene of a motorcycle crash on I-275 NB.
2 juveniles hospitalized in motorcycle crash
Kaiden Coran and Khadejha Coran
Ohio Amber Alert canceled for abducted 7-year-old Springfield boy
Crash closes I-71 North in Mason.
I-71 North reopens after crash in Mason
Photo: WKYT
Some LaRosa’s locations out of ingredient due to supplier issue

Latest News

Looking wet as we go into next week.
Warm Sunday before rain, cooler air moves back in the tri-state
Another nice day for baseball in the Queen City!
Another warm Sunday on tap before rain arrives early next week!
Warm Weekend Weather
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Windy, Wonderful, Weekend Weather. Showers Monday