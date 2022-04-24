Another Warm and Sunny Day!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be a near carbon copy of Saturday, though the high-level clouds will increase later in the day. In addition, winds will be gusting up to 30 miles per hour, prompting a breezy midday and afternoon for outdoor activities. Nevertheless, it is a day to enjoy outside if you can because we cool down going into next week!

Rain showers and even a rumble of thunder will be possible on Monday throughout the day. Rainfall amounts aren’t impressive, with many areas receiving less than a quarter of an inch of rainfall. However, any thunderstorm could quickly dump higher amounts of rainfall if any develop quick enough. Also, highs on Monday will reach the upper 60s and low 70s around midday and the early afternoon, but fall in the evening thanks to the cold front responsible for the rain passing through the Ohio River Valley.

The cold front will keep things chilly for both Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s and allow for areas of frost both Wednesday morning and Thursday morning!

Be on the lookout for areas of frost Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Temperatures approach the mid 60s by the end of the week before more chances of rain arrive heading into next weekend. The first week of May, which starts next Sunday, will be cooler than what we typically see and will also be wet with above normal precipitation in the tri-state.

