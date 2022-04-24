Contests
Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon

Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the...
Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the sign at this Flying J Truck Stop advertises in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, April 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The national average retail price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 3 cents in the past two weeks to $4.24 a gallon, the Lundberg Survey reported Sunday.

That brings the total decline over six weeks to 19 cents a gallon, leaving the current price $1.27 above its year-ago point, the survey said.

Mid-grade gasoline averaged $4.57 a gallon and premium averaged $4.83.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gasoline in the April 22 survey was $5.71 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average was $3.70 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Lundberg surveys a national panel of markets twice monthly.

“Although crude oil prices rose in this period, the past few days saw them drop,” industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said. “This with a big loss of business margin by retailers allowed the average price to decline. Unless oil prices fall further, additional drops in pump prices are likely to be small or none.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

