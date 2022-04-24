Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Dorothy’s dress from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is up for auction

An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.(Bonhams)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A dress worn by Judy Garland in the classic film “The Wizard of Oz” is up for auction.

The dress was specifically matched to a scene from the movie in which Garland’s character Dorothy faces the Wicked Witch of the West in the Witch’s Castle.

Bonhams says the blue and white gingham dress is one of only two existing dresses with the white blouse and only one of four blue and white dresses in existence.

The fabric label of the dress is inscribed with “Judy Garland.”

An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.(Bonhams)

The dress went missing in the 1980s after it was given to the Head of Drama at The Catholic University of America in Washington D.C. by actress Mercedes McCambridge.

The costume was recently discovered, and will go for anywhere between $800,000 to $1.2 million, according to Bonhams.

The other dress with the blouse was also sold by Bonhams in 2015, where it went for over $1.5 million.

The dress will be presented at the Bonhams Classic Hollywood: Film and Television sale in Los Angeles on May 24.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died:’ Video shows fight between girls in CPS bathroom
OSP is on the scene of a motorcycle crash on I-275 NB.
2 juveniles hospitalized in motorcycle crash
Mason police say at least one person was stabbed at Kings Island's Camp Cedar Saturday night.
At least one person stabbed at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar, police say
Crash closes I-71 North in Mason.
I-71 North reopens after crash in Mason
Kaiden Coran and Khadejha Coran
Ohio Amber Alert canceled for abducted 7-year-old Springfield boy

Latest News

A number of homes have been destroyed in Moschun, Ukraine, a small village to the north of Kyiv...
Ukraine official: Zelenskyy meets top-level US delegation
French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he...
France’s Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game
Kara Hyde
Search efforts for Kara Hyde continue
Goshen Local Schools board president resigned Sunday, superintendent says.
Goshen Local Schools board president resigns following incident in Indiana, superintendent says
Passenger saves woman's life on Frontier Airlines flight despite required item missing from...
Man saves woman who stopped breathing on flight despite missing item in medical kit