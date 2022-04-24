Goshen Local Schools board president resigns following incident in Indiana, superintendent says

GOSHEN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Goshen Local Schools board president resigned Sunday after an incident occurred in Indiana, according to a statement released by Goshen Local Schools.

According to superintendent Darrell Edwards, a video was posted Saturday evening showing the school board president, John Gray, being handcuffed by law enforcement.

Edwards added that Gray resigned from the school board on Sunday.

Gray was serving his fifth term on the school board.

Edwards said the incident occurred outside of the Goshen Local School District area and that there are no other comments at this time.

“Our district leaders will be consulting with legal counsel, and should more information become available, we will communicate it to our families immediately,” Edwards said.

Law enforcement says that this is an ongoing investigation.

