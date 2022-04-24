Hands Across MLK: Community organizes march against gun violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens came together Saturday to march and spread awareness about the increasing concern of gun violence throughout the city.

Community members, organizers and families and friends of those lost to gun violence marched across the Martin Luther Jr. bridge during the ‘Hands Across MLK’ march, pleading with residents of Cincinnati to please put the guns down.

Some of the participants carried signs that read “The killing must stop” and “When is enough, enough?”

FOX19 NOW’s Kendall Hyde spoke with several in attendance, including a woman who lost her brother to a fatal shooting.

“We are killing each other - this has to stop,” says Kelly Morris.

Kelly lost her brother, Antwan Morris, in November of 2021 when he was shot and killed in Northside.

“It’s been hell,” Kelly adds. “We making it through, but it’s been hard... it’s been real hard. Just trying to keep the kids together, my mom together, my sister, it’s been hard.”

Kelly says that she is heartbroken that so many people share the same story as her family, but also says she is so happy to see people at the march that want to stop gun violence.

“It’s wonderful that everybody came out,” Kelly says. “This is actually a great turnout. I didn’t expect this many people to turnout here. But we need more people. We got to make it bigger. We’re killing ourselves.”

Also in attendance was Mitchell Morris, one of the event’s organizers.

Mitchell says it’s a specific age range that he wants to hear this message.

“We asking the young folks that committing these murders to stop killing us,” Mitchell says.

Only four months into 2022, the city of Cincinnati is at 24 homicides. According to Cincinnati police, 21 of those homicides resulted in gun violence.

Mitchell says enough is enough.

“Over the years, we have so many families that have lost a loved one to gun violence,” says Mitchell. “Everybody been behind the scenes. We care about these families. We want to make it official, and we want to make it public that we stand with them.”

Mitchell says the goal of the march is to bring families together and show them there are people out there who understand their pain and want to bring an end to gun violence.

“We just here to lift them up and keep them in spirit and let them know that they are not standing alone and they not by theyself,” Mitchell adds. “Although you lost a loved one, you got some backup, and I want you to see that.”

