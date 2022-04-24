Impaired driver arrested after fatal crash in SE Indiana

LIBERTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man was arrested and charged after a Saturday night crash that killed one and injured two, according to Indiana State Police.

Police responded to a serious crash on US 27 just north of Liberty, Ind., around 10:16 p.m. and located a gray 2013 Subaru BRZ with ‘heavy front-end damage’ and an inverted gray Lexus RX350 into an embankment.

The driver and front-seat passenger of the Lexus were identified as Anthony Talbert, 61, and his wife, Donna Talbert, 66, both of Richmond, Ind.

Anthony was taken to Reid Hospital in Richmond, Ind., and Donna was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Both Anthony and Donna were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the release.

A back-seat passenger of the Lexus, 37-year-old David Marshall Jr. of Liberty, Ind., was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union County coroner.

Marshall was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the release.

The driver of the Subaru, 22-year-old Brock Robinson of Richmond, Ind., was found near the scene uninjured.

Troopers say they recognized that Robinson showed signs of impairment and an odor of alcohol.

Robinson was taken to Reid Hospital to submit a chemical test.

A preliminary investigation found that Robinson was traveling at a high rate of speed before colliding with the back of the Lexus.

The release then says the Lexus ‘traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail before going airborne into a wooded area, colliding head-on with a tree, and coming to rest on its roof.’

Robinson was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, leaving the scene of a fatality crash and reckless driving causing death.

He is currently being held in Union County Jail.

