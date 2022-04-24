‘Kickin’ it for Kids’ fundraiser for foster awareness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Just before the kickoff of National Foster Care Awareness Month in May, Beech Acres Parenting Center kicked off “Kickin’ It For Kids,” a unique foot-golf fundraiser to benefit the Beech Acres Foster Care program.

Teams of participants, both family-friendly teams and competitive teams, competed at Reeves Golf Course in East End with a game of soccer golf, kicking soccer balls down golf fairways into oversized holes.

B.J. Durel is the honorary chair for ‘Kickin’ it for Kids.’ B.J. and his wife Calena have brought national attention to the need for foster families by sharing their heartwarming story. After many attempts to start a family, they decided to adopt two girls—and then learned that they were expecting twins of their own. They were fortunate to quickly grow into a family with four children.

“Beech Acres as a whole has been great for our family - they’ve been great for so many other families. so it’s just a way for me to kind of mesh two of my passions together and to do whatever I could to help beech acres out and raise awareness for foster care,” said BJ, who helped create the idea for this event.

The idea of raising awareness while also involving soccer balls comes from BJ himself in a foster parent meeting with Beech Acres nearly five years ago.

Footgolf, along with creating bracelets, coloring and getting to play soccer with Gary the Lion from FC Cincinnati, were all part of the event at Reeves Golf Course that BJ had envisioned. This event took over a year to develop, but it helps brings families out to spend time with all of their kids.

The goal of this event was to raise funds and awareness for the need for foster care in the tri-state - and it can involve everyone.

“It’s not for everybody, but what you can do is to get involved and help out. whether that’s providing respite care for parents to watch their kids for a couple of hours a night periodically, whether it’s giving money, giving time at events - there’s a lot of ways to get involved.”

Jessica Thompson, Director of Foster Care at Beech Acres Parenting Center says, “a lot of people don’t understand how many children need foster care services right here in Hamilton County. there are eighteen hundred kids who are in placement outside of their family or with a relative placement so it’s important to bring awareness”

Even more children in Clermont, Butler, Warren and other Greater Cincinnati counties also need foster homes. Beech Acres Parenting Center offers training, a matching program and ongoing support for foster families.

In addition, Beech Acres Parenting Center will be hosting a foster parent dinner in May to celebrate foster parents. Other events happen throughout the year, and to get updated on those events or if you have any questions or interest in fostering or adopting, you can check out beechacres.org or follow Beech Acres’ Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.