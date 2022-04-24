Contests
At least one person stabbed at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) -At least one person was stabbed and taken to the hospital Saturday night after a fight occurred at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar, Mason police said.

Officers say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested.

“We are aware of an altercation between multiple parties at Camp Cedar on Saturday evening that resulted in injuries. It is an active investigation, and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement. All inquiries should be directed to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department,” Kings Island Camp Cedar stated in a press release.

