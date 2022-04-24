At least one person stabbed at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar, police say

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) -At least one person was stabbed and taken to the hospital Saturday night after a fight occurred at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar, Mason police said.

Officers say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m.

Several people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries according to Caito. Crews left the scene some time between 3 and 4 this morning https://t.co/MtGoCCFHHv — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) April 24, 2022

It is unclear if anyone was arrested.

“We are aware of an altercation between multiple parties at Camp Cedar on Saturday evening that resulted in injuries. It is an active investigation, and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement. All inquiries should be directed to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department,” Kings Island Camp Cedar stated in a press release.

