Local foster care center hosts unique footgolf fundraiser

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - May is National Foster Care Awareness Month and a Cincinnati foster care facility hosted a unique fundraiser to help families.

Beech Acres Parenting Center hosted its ‘Kickin’ It For Kids,” fundraiser, which involved participants playing a game of footgolf.

Teams of participants - both family-friendly and competitive - competed at Reeves Golf Course in East End, kicking soccer balls down golf fairways into oversized holes.

B.J. Durel is the honorary chair for the fundraiser. Durel and his wife Calena have brought national attention to the need for foster families by sharing their heartwarming story.

After many attempts to start a family, B.J. and Calena decided to adopt two girls—and then learned that they were expecting twins of their own. They were fortunate to quickly grow into a family with four children.

“Beech Acres as a whole has been great for our family - they’ve been great for so many other families,” says Durel. “So, it’s just a way for me to kind of mesh two of my passions together and to do whatever I could to help Beech Acres out and raise awareness for foster care.”

In addition to the game of footgolf, the fundraiser included a station to make bracelets, color and play soccer with Gary the Lion, FC Cincinnati’s mascot.

This event took over a year to develop, but it brought families out to spend time with all of their kids.

The goal of the fundraiser, Durel says, is to raise awareness of the need for foster parents.

“It’s not for everybody, but what you can do is to get involved and help out,” says Durel. “Whether that’s providing respite care for parents to watch their kids for a couple of hours a night periodically...giving money, giving time at events - there’s a lot of ways to get involved.”

Even more children in Clermont, Butler, Warren and other Greater Cincinnati counties also need foster homes. Beech Acres Parenting Center offers training, a matching program and ongoing support for foster families.

Jessica Thompson, Director of Foster Care at Beech Acres Parenting Center says, “A lot of people don’t understand how many children need foster care services right here in Hamilton County. There are eighteen hundred kids who are in placement outside of their family or with a relative placement so it’s important to bring awareness.”

Beech Acres Parenting Center will be hosting a foster parent dinner in May to celebrate foster parents.

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting or interested in events throughout the year can check out Beech Acres’ Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.

