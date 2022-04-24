Man arrested, charged after allegedly shooting at 2 Clermont County deputy sheriffs, deputies say

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A man is charged with attempted aggravated murder after allegedly shooting at two Clermont County deputy sheriffs early Sunday morning in Monroe Township, Clermont County deputies said.

Deputies arrested Marvin E. Armbruster, 67, in connection with the shooting that happened in the 1900 block of East Concord Street, jail records show.

Deputies say they responded to East Concord Street around 3 a.m. after receiving several calls from witnesses.

According to deputies, Armbruster walked outside of a home on that street and began firing shots at them.

The deputies could not safely return fire or engage the suspect, who fled back inside.

No one was injured during the incident, according to deputies.

Armbruster eventually surrendered and was arrested, deputies said.

Jail records show that Armbruster faces two counts of attempted murder and is held at the Clermont County Jail.

