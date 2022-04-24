Contests
Missing couple found fatally shot in woods near their home

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. They are looking for any evidence of the couple’s last moments. (WBZ, NH AG OFFICE, CNN)
By WBZ Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 1:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WBZ) - Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating the deaths of a couple in their 60s, who were found shot multiple times in a wooded area by a hiking trail.

The bodies of 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid were found Thursday evening near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, where they had been out walking. An autopsy found the couple were shot multiple times.

“I’m shocked. What would’ve provoked something like that? It’s hard to believe,” a neighbor said.

The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, where they had been out walking. An autopsy found the couple were shot multiple times.(Source: New Hampshire Attorney General via CNN)

The Reids were last seen Monday afternoon when they left the Alton Woods apartment complex where they lived for a walk outside. Family members first reported the couple missing Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. They are looking for any evidence of the Reids’ last moments they can find.

No arrests have been made, and police have not said whether the attack was random or targeted. They are asking residents to be vigilant but say there is no reason to believe that the public is at risk at this time.

Still, some neighbors are fearful for their safety.

“That’s horrible. My sister is scared to walk the dog at night now. She’s thinking about getting a Taser,” a neighbor said.

Copyright 2022 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

