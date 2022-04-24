Contests
Search efforts for Hamilton father enter third week

By Ken Brown
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a missing Hamilton man enters its third week as his family asks for anyone willing to help.

Curtis Kellums, 54, was last seen on the west side of Hamilton in the area of Cleveland Avenue around noon on Saturday, April 2.

His family is now working with Texas Equisearch to not only find Curtis, also the vehicle he was last seen driving - a 2012 Ford Escape.

Curtis’ family member, Heather Cranert, says, ”This is not normal. We love him, we’re not going to stop looking for him at all.”

Curtis’ daughter says he has a very distinctive birthmark on his left arm that is noticeable if he’s wearing short sleeves.

Curtis Kellums, 54, missing from Hamilton.
Curtis Kellums, 54, missing from Hamilton.(Provided by family)

If you have any information on Curtis’ whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Detective Steve Hamilton at (513) 868-5811 or call 911.

