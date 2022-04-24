Contests
Search efforts for Kara Hyde continue

Kara Hyde
Kara Hyde(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been more than four months since a Hamilton woman disappeared. Her family and friends are desperate for answers.

Kara Hyde, 23, was last seen leaving her home on Grand Boulevard on December 5.

The search for Kara continued Saturday when volunteers gathered at a wooded area in Hamilton.

Kara’s mom, Lisa Hyde, says that she is thankful for the continued support.

“I love you all for being here,” Lisa told the volunteers.

Lisa says the search for her daughter has gotten harder every single day.

“You can’t explain the emotion,” says Lisa. “The frustration. The heartache, heartbreak, pain.”

She adds that she got the most recent search location from a tip.

“[The tip] came in which led us to a location to search today,” says Lisa, “we’re going to try and find my baby.”

She says that she’s leaning on tips and information from friends who were close to Kara, holding on to the hope they’ll find her.

The alternative, Lisa says, is something she isn’t willing to accept.

“I can’t stand the thought that I might not see her again,” says Lisa.

Anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of Kara Hyde is asked to contact Hamilton Police Department

