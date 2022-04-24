Tracking potential for strong storms Monday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will feature increasing clouds with warm overnight lows in the low-to-mid 60s. A few stray showers or a rumble of thunder will be possible to the west after midnight, but will be light if they develop.

Monday morning will be variably cloudy with isolated showers and storms in the morning, but many spots will actually be dry. Highs during the lunch hour will hover the low-to-mid 70s along with breezy southwesterly winds.

Around midday and early afternoon, we’ll have a brief lull in activity -- and if we see sunshine, this will allow for energy in the atmosphere to set up a few stronger storms during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms anytime after 1 p.m. lasting through 6 p.m. If any storms become strong to severe, the primary threats will be gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall along with the secondary threat of small hail. Total rainfall amounts will be dependent on where storms set up, which will likely be along or east of I-75. Expect rainfall amounts between 0.10″ to 0.50″ with locally higher amounts possible in storms.

Frank Marzullo and Catherine Bodak will be tracking the latest weather data early Monday morning and if the threat for strong to severe storms increase, we will issue a First Alert Weather Day . However, given the marginal threat of severe weather, we are not issuing a First Alert Weather Day at this time.

Behind the front that brings the storms Monday, expect cooler conditions Tuesday through Thursday. The cool air will also be met with drier air. However, we are tracking threats for frost on both Tuesday night and Wednesday night - so protect the plants once more. Temperatures warm up late in the week into the weekend, but we’ll also have isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm for the end of April and beginning of May, which occurs this weekend.

A few storms Monday afternoon could be strong, but behind the storms we see another cool down!!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.