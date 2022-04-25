Cincinnati-area teen shoots dad in face with crossbow, gets house arrest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-area teen charged with intentionally shooting his own father in the face with a crossbow is returning to his family just one day later on house arrest.

The 17-year-old’s parents supported the request from his defense attorney during their son’s arraignment Monday morning.

The teen’s attorney stressed that he has never been in trouble aside from a single traffic issue before Springfield Township responded to the family home on Fallbrook Lane about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

He attends the 11th grade at Woodward High School and plays football.

“Please hurry up. My son shot my husband with a crossbow,” the teen’s mother told a Hamilton County dispatcher, according to a recording of the call released to FOX19 NOW.

The dispatcher asks her if this was an intentional shooting or accidental.

“Yes. Yes,” she responded, prompting the dispatcher to ask which one.

“It was intentional,” she told him, and then urged him once again to “please hurry up.” She began to cry, telling her husband to sit back, repeating her request for first responders to “hurry.”

The arrow, she told the 911 operator, “went through his mouth and it’s coming out the back.”

She told her 65-year-old husband at one point not to take the arrow out

“Where is your son now?” the dispatcher asked.

“He’s sitting out in the street,” she responded.

“Does he still have the crossbow in his hand?”

“Yes, he still has it.”

“And do you know why he did this?”

“Anger,” she said.

But, she told the 911 operator, her son wouldn’t fight or resist police when the dispatcher specifically inquired while officers were en route to their home.

He fled their home in a silver, 2012 Honda Sonata. She told dispatchers he was heading east toward Elmwood Place.

Police went out with stop sticks, devices used to deflate tires and stop fleeing drivers.

Her son was in custody shortly after.

The assistant prosecutor asked that the teen be held at the juvenile detention center due to the nature of the alleged crime and they are concerned he has access to weapons.

Hamilton County Juvenile Court Magistrate Liz Igoe agreed with his lawyer and parents after questioning them all and even the teen himself.

The house arrest comes with conditions that he is only allowed out to go to school or must be with his parents at all times close enough to touch.

He also must undergo counseling and a guardian ad litem was appointed.

“Do you have any concerns about him returning home for your safety?”

“Nope,” the man responded, sitting up to answer and wearing a large white bandage on his head.

“Do you have any concerns that if he were released to you he would not follow the rules and reappear in court?” Igoe asked.

“I mean that’s something you will have to talk to him about because he’s got a problem, you see what I’m saying?” his father told her.

“Mmhmm,” she responded.

“I don’t have no problem with it but that’s something that you’ll have to drill to his head, to do what he need to do,” the man said.

The magistrate then asked the teen if he would follow the rules and appear for court if he was released.

“I’ll come to court,” he told her.

“O.K., what about the rules part?”

“I’ll follow the rules.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.