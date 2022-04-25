Cincinnati-area teen shoots stepdad in face with crossbow, gets house arrest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-area teen charged with intentionally shooting his own stepfather in the face with a crossbow is returning to his family just one day later on house arrest.

The 17-year-old’s mother and stepfather supported the request from his public defender during his arraignment Monday morning.

The attorney, Luis Godines, stressed that he has never been in trouble aside from a traffic issue until Springfield Township police responded to the family home on Fallbrook Lane at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The youth attends the 11th grade at Woodward High School, plays football and will turn 18 in December.

“I need an ambulance. Please hurry up. My son shot my husband with a crossbow,” the teen’s mother told a Hamilton County dispatcher, according to a recording of the call released to FOX19 NOW.

The dispatcher asks her if this was an intentional shooting or accidental.

“Yes. Yes,” she responded, prompting the dispatcher to ask which one.

“It was intentional,” she told him, and then urged him once again to “please hurry up.” She began to cry, telling her husband to sit back, repeating her request for first responders to “hurry.”

The arrow, she told the 911 operator, “went through his mouth and it’s coming out the back.”

She told her 55-year-old husband not to pull out the arrow.

“Where is your son now?” the dispatcher asked her.

“He’s sitting out in the street,” she said.

“Does he still have the crossbow in his hand?”

“Yes, he still has it.”

“And do you know why he did this?”

“Anger,” she said.

But, she told the 911 operator, her son wouldn’t fight or resist police when the dispatcher specifically inquired while officers were en route to their home.

Then he fled the scene in a silver, 2012 Honda Sonata, according to a recording of the call.

She told dispatchers he was heading east toward Elmwood Place.

Police went out with stop sticks to deflate tires and stop fleeing drivers.

Her son was in custody shortly after and, in an interview with police, admitted to shooting the victim in anger during a physical and verbal dispute.

The assistant prosecutor requested the teen be held at the juvenile detention center due to the nature of the alleged crime. Prosecutors also are concerned he has access to weapons.

Hamilton County Juvenile Court Magistrate Liz Igoe agreed with his public defender and parents after questioning them all and even the teen himself.

“Do you have any concerns about him returning home for your safety?” she asked his father, who was released from the hospital.

“Nope,” the man responded, sitting up to answer and wearing a large white bandage on his head.

“Do you have any concerns that if he were released to you he would not follow the rules and reappear in court?” Igoe asked.

“I mean that’s something you will have to talk to him about because he’s got a problem, you see what I’m saying?” his father told her.

“Mmhmm,” she responded.

“I don’t have no problem with it but that’s something that you’ll have to drill to his head, to do what he need to do,” the man said.

The house arrest comes with conditions that he is only allowed out to go to school or must be with his parents at all times close enough to touch.

He must undergo counseling and a guardian ad litem is being appointed.

The magistrate asked the teen if he would come to his court appearances if he was released while his case worked through the criminal justice system.

“I’ll come to court,” he promised.

“OK, what about the rules part?” Igoe asked.

“I’ll follow the rules.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.