Family runs the Flying Pig 10k while battling Alzheimer’s Disease

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Runners and walkers will return to the streets for the Flying Pig Marathon events from Friday through Sunday. For one family, it doesn’t matter how fast they run Saturday, they just want to be together as they tackle their first race together.

The father-mother-daughter trio is training for the Flying Pig 10k happening Saturday morning.

Dick Soller and his daughter Mary Soller are veteran runners having run two marathons together and many other shorter races.

Dick is 95-years-old and his wife, Jean Soller is 88.

Dick says when he was 50, he and Jean were both heavy smokers and they were about to become parents to Mary. That’s when they decided to kick the smoking habit and Dick picked up running.

Since then, he’s not only become an avid runner, but he also participates in senior Olympic events and often wins.

Jean is always the supportive mom and wife cheering for Mary and Dick on the sidelines.

“In the back of my head I was thinking, ‘I wonder what it would be like also to be in that group.’ and it’s wonderful,” remembers Jean.

“We’ve done-my dad and I-races together and my mom’s always been on the sideline cheering at all the events,” explains Mary, “Now we’re up against a little bit different scenario. I want to run with my dad, but I need to be with my mom as well.”

Jean was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease a few years ago. Because of her diagnosis, Mary and Dick say they prefer to be near Jean rather than go out for a run or walk without her.

That’s when they had the idea to get an adult stroller that could carry Jean while Mary pushed and Dick walked next to them.

Dick is recovering from a recent illness that had him in the hospital for a few days. But at the age of 95, he’s hopeful he can run at least half of the 10k Saturday morning.

“It’s [running] really the glue that’s really kept us together and made our lives much more happy,” says Dick.

If you see the trio on Saturday, make sure to cheer loudly for them.

They already have plans for more road races together in the summer. They’re proving that age is just a number and being a runner isn’t always about time and pace, but rather having fun while you do it.

