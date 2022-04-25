Man arrested after threatening deputies with loaded shotgun, sheriff’s office says

VILLAGE OF CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was taken into custody after threatening deputies with a loaded shotgun, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said that deputies responded to the 200 Block of Bassett Street in the Village of Cleves to conduct a follow-up investigation regarding a crash that occurred earlier in the day on Friday, April 22.

Deputies went to the home of 43-year-old Richard Baker to speak to him about the crash.

According to McGuffey, Baker greeted the deputies with a shotgun, took the shotgun off safety and threatened the deputies.

The sheriff said he then told deputies not to come any closer to his property because a 14-year-old child was inside.

According to McGuffey, Baker was intoxicated at the time and had the loaded shotgun in his hands and refused to put down the gun to talk to the deputies.

Several police agencies, including Harrison Police Department, Cincinnati, Green Township, and the Village of Addyston provided mutual aid.

The agencies assisted with securing neighboring residences and assisting with evacuations.

Baker was taken into custody after several hours of negotiation.

He sustained minor injuries during his arrest and was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Baker has been charged with aggravated menacing, using weapons while intoxicated, inducing panic, child endangering, disorderly conduct while intoxicated and willful or wanton operation on a street or highway.

He is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

