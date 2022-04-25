Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man arrested after threatening deputies with loaded shotgun, sheriff’s office says

Richard Baker, 43, was arrested on April 22 after he allegedly threatened deputies with a...
Richard Baker, 43, was arrested on April 22 after he allegedly threatened deputies with a shotgun, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Schupp and Courtney King
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was taken into custody after threatening deputies with a loaded shotgun, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said that deputies responded to the 200 Block of Bassett Street in the Village of Cleves to conduct a follow-up investigation regarding a crash that occurred earlier in the day on Friday, April 22.

Deputies went to the home of 43-year-old Richard Baker to speak to him about the crash.

According to McGuffey, Baker greeted the deputies with a shotgun, took the shotgun off safety and threatened the deputies.

The sheriff said he then told deputies not to come any closer to his property because a 14-year-old child was inside.

According to McGuffey, Baker was intoxicated at the time and had the loaded shotgun in his hands and refused to put down the gun to talk to the deputies.

Several police agencies, including Harrison Police Department, Cincinnati, Green Township, and the Village of Addyston provided mutual aid.

The agencies assisted with securing neighboring residences and assisting with evacuations.

Baker was taken into custody after several hours of negotiation.

He sustained minor injuries during his arrest and was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Baker has been charged with aggravated menacing, using weapons while intoxicated, inducing panic, child endangering, disorderly conduct while intoxicated and willful or wanton operation on a street or highway.

He is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goshen Local Schools board president resigned Sunday, superintendent says.
Goshen Local Schools board president resigns following incident in Indiana, superintendent says
Mason police say at least one person was stabbed at Kings Island's Camp Cedar Saturday night.
Police: At least 1 stabbed at Kings Island Camp Cedar
OSP is on the scene of a motorcycle crash on I-275 NB.
2 juveniles hospitalized in motorcycle crash
Tudor Lazar
Man arrested in stabbing at Kings Island Camp Cedar brawl
CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died:’ Video shows fight between girls in CPS bathroom

Latest News

A Cincinnati-area teen charged with intentionally shooting his own father in the face with a...
Cincinnati-area teen shoots dad in face with crossbow, gets house arrest
Reds President and COO Phil Castellini
Report: Castellini apologizes to Reds workers for infamous ‘Where are you going to go?’
Woman killed in Dearborn County crash involving lawn mower.
Woman killed while mowing grass in Dearborn County identified
Tamaya Dennard, a former Cincinnati City Council member, leaves the federal courthouse in...
Tamaya Dennard to be released from prison, enter halfway home: court docs