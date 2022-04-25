Police: Monroe teen dies after jumping out of moving vehicle

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe teen has died from injuries three days after police say she jumped from a moving car while her mother was driving.

Family members of Angelina Jones, 14, describe her a typical teenager who loved making TikTok videos, music and dancing.

In a statement to 13abc, Jones’ father, Mack Jones, and step-mother, Jayna Jones, said they received a phone call on Easter that Angelina was involved in a tragic accident.

“On Easter Sunday we received the most devastating phone call. That our little girl had been in a tragic accident and was rushed to the hospital. Due to the injuries she sustained her life was cut short three days later on Wednesday, April 20, at the young age of 14.”

According to Southgate police, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022 on Fort Street near Pennsylvania Road in Southgate, Michigan. Detectives say the 14-year-old was riding passenger, along with her 9-year-old sister, while their mother, 33, was driving.

Angelina and her mother were allegedly arguing when the teen jumped out of the moving vehicle and suffered serious injuries, a press release stated.

During the investigation, the teen’s mother, who has not yet been identified, was arrested for suspicion of operating under the influence and was released pending results from a toxicology test.

Southgate Police say results of toxicology tests may take several weeks. Detectives are working with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office regarding possible charges.

Angelina’s father and step-mother released the following statement, reading in part:

“Our family does not believe the speculations that Angelina jumped from the vehicle.”

“We are looking for answers and asking that if anyone knows something or saw something to please reach out to the Southgate Police Department.”

The statement goes on to say:

“Angelina lived each day by loving those around her through her kind and generous heart.”

“May we all carry on her love, her joy, and her memories. May she never be forgotten.”

The Jones family added that Angelina loved spending time with her siblings and had “the most beautiful smile and brought tremendous joy to everyone around her.”

Angelina was also in the 8th grade at Monroe Middle School. Monroe Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Julie Everly, said Angelina previously lived in Wayne County and recently returned to Monroe in the middle on the school year.

“During her short time at Monroe Middle School, she touched students and staff with her gentle spirit, kind heart, and bright smile,” Everly said. “Extra members of our district social-emotional team will be present at Monroe Middle School to address student questions and needs for support.”

A GoFundMe account was also created to help the Jones family. The account was created by Angelina’s cousin, Chelsea Jones, which as of Monday has raised more than $16,000. To donate, click here.

